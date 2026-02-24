2216 N. Charles St., Baltimore, MD 21218 410-235-1660
© 2026 WYPR
WYPR 88.1 FM Baltimore WYPF 88.1 FM Frederick WYPO 106.9 FM Ocean City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Programs
Midday

Balt IG Cumming: Why she's suing the city to restore records access

By Tom Hall,
Sam Bermas-DawesRob Sivak
Published February 24, 2026 at 12:00 PM EST
An oversight board voted to allow Inspector General Isabel Mercedes Cumming to hire a pro bono attorney to enforce a subpoena for city records. (Kylie Cooper/The Banner)
Kylie Cooper
/
The Baltimore Banner
An oversight board voted to allow Inspector General Isabel Mercedes Cumming to hire a pro bono attorney to enforce a subpoena for city records.

Today on Midday, Tom Hall's guest for the hour is Isabel Mercedes Cumming, who has served as the Inspector General for the City of Baltimore for the past eight years.

IG Cumming's investigation into poor working conditions at the Department of Public Works led to major changes there; she has prompted new internal controls over the city’s payroll system in the Finance Department, and her oversight of other city agencies has uncovered — and in some cases, recovered — millions of dollars of taxpayer money that was being misspent.

Recently, the Inspector General has alleged that the administration of Mayor Brandon Scott has blocked her access to city records that she says she has always had access to in the past.

The citizen advisory board which oversees the Office of Inspector General agrees. The eleven members of that board have called on the administration to un-redact financial records the IG has sought to access, and to work more collaboratively with the IG‘s office.

Tom spoke with Mayor Scott about this when he was a guest on the show earlier this month. Today, Tom welcomes the Inspector General back to the show to share her perspective on the matter.

Isabel Mercedes Cumming joins Tom in Studio A.

Tags
Midday WYPR ProgramsMiddayInspector General Isabel Mercedes CummingMayor Brandon Scott
Stay Connected
Tom Hall
Host, Midday (M-F 12:00-1:00)
See stories by Tom Hall
Sam Bermas-Dawes
Sam Bermas-Dawes is a producer for Midday.
See stories by Sam Bermas-Dawes
Rob Sivak
Rob is Midday's interim senior producer.
See stories by Rob Sivak