David Trone will challenge April McClain Delaney to win back Western Maryland House Seat

David Trone wants his Western Maryland congressional seat back and announced he will challenge incumbent Congresswoman April McClain Delaney in next year’s Democratic primary.

Trone represented Maryland’s 6th Congressional District from 2019 until January of this year before deciding to run for U.S. Senate in 2024 after long-time Sen. Ben Cardin announced he would not be seeking reelection.

The Senate run prompted Trone to give up his House seat, and he was defeated in the Senate Democratic Primary by Sen. Angela Alsobrooks, leaving him without a political office.

Delaney — who Trone backed — ultimately won her primary and general election to become the 6th District's new representative, but Trone announced Thursday he’s looking to make a comeback.

In the social media video announcing his candidacy, Trone cited opposition to President Trump as his main motivator for running again.

“Our fundamental freedoms are being dismantled piece by piece. The people of Maryland’s 6th District need a fighter who will stand up against these attacks every single day,” Trone said in a statement. “I’ve never been someone who stood on the sidelines when I saw something wrong, and now more than ever, I cannot sit by. That’s why I’m running for Congress.”

While not referencing Delaney directly in the video, Trone said “We can’t have any Democrats in Congress voting with Trump,” and told The Washington Post he feels Delaney’s congressional voting record often aligns with MAGA Republicans over Democrats.

Trone takes particular concern with Delaney voting in support of the Laken Riley Act, which allows for the detention of undocumented immigrants accused but not convicted of crimes.

Delaney was the only Maryland Democrat to vote in favor of the legislation.

“If we’re not speaking out, we’re giving in. I’ve seen far too much of that lately. I can’t just sit by. We need to all stand up. I’ve taken on Trump before, voting twice to impeach him,” Trone said in the announcement video.

Including Delaney, four Democrats have already filed for the seat, as well as two Republicans and one Green Party candidate.

The primary election will take place on June 23, 2026.