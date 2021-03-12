Adrienne Jones

-
The General Assembly has sent a roughly $1.1 billion COVID-19 relief package to Gov. Larry Hogan’s desk after passing it unanimously in the Senate and…
A bill giving $577 million dollars to Maryland’s four historically Black colleges and universities gained initial approval in the state Senate Wednesday.…
Governor Hogan announces a redistricting commission. Technical difficulties cut short Baltimore City Council’s first meeting of the year. Baltimore County…
State legislators have proposed a series of changes at the Maryland Environmental Service, including substantial changes to the organization’s board of…
State legislators on Wednesday received a bleak picture of life at the Maryland Environmental Service under the leadership of former director Roy McGrath.…
Leaders in the Maryland House of Delegates are forming a workgroup that aims to improve trust and accountability in police statewide. The announcement…
A crowd of Maryland officials made their cases for funding for cities in an upcoming piece of pandemic stimulus legislation during a virtual press…
The leaders of the state Senate and House of Delegates are pushing back on calls to require that all voters in the June primary election submit their…
For the first time since the Civil War, Maryland’s General Assembly is going home early. Legislative leaders announced Sunday they are ending the session…
Gov. Larry Hogan has created a Coronavirus response team, made up of public health and emergency management experts, he announced at a press conference…