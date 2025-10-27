The Somerset County school board and its superintendent have agreed to part ways after months of turmoil in the school system, the board announced Monday morning.

The board chair read a statement saying that they had “mutually agreed” that Ava Tasker-Mitchell would step down on Friday.

The decision came after a brief closed-door meeting of the board.

A MAGA-aligned school board had tried unsuccessfully to fire Tasker-Mitchell over the summer for insubordination, but Maryland education leaders intervened, first reinstating her and then ruling that she had been fired without due process.

The story continues at The Baltimore Banner: Somerset superintendent exits amid months of conflict with MAGA-aligned school board

