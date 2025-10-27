2216 N. Charles St., Baltimore, MD 21218 410-235-1660
Somerset superintendent exits amid months of conflict with MAGA-aligned school board

The Baltimore Banner | By Liz Bowie
Published October 27, 2025 at 12:00 PM EDT
The Somerset County Board of Education in Westover. (Jessica Gallagher/The Banner)
Jessica Gallagher
/
The Baltimore Banner
The Somerset County Board of Education in Westover.

The Somerset County school board and its superintendent have agreed to part ways after months of turmoil in the school system, the board announced Monday morning.

The board chair read a statement saying that they had “mutually agreed” that Ava Tasker-Mitchell would step down on Friday.

The decision came after a brief closed-door meeting of the board.

A MAGA-aligned school board had tried unsuccessfully to fire Tasker-Mitchell over the summer for insubordination, but Maryland education leaders intervened, first reinstating her and then ruling that she had been fired without due process.

The story continues at The Baltimore Banner: Somerset superintendent exits amid months of conflict with MAGA-aligned school board

WYPR and The Baltimore Banner have a joint operating agreement that allows the nonprofit organizations to work collaboratively to deliver quality journalism across the region. To learn more about the partnership, click here.
