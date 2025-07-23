Trump administration denies Western Maryland federal flood aid
President Donald Trump’s administration denied Maryland’s request for emergency funds to help Allegany and Garrett County communities still recovering from a historic flash flood in May.
Gov. Wes Moore said Wednesday the state will appeal Trump’s decision.
The Allegany and Garrett County communities had “demonstrated a clear need through FEMA’s own process,” the Democrat said in a statement, referring to the Federal Emergency Management Agency.
