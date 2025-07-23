2216 N. Charles St., Baltimore, MD 21218 410-235-1660
© 2025 WYPR
WYPR 88.1 FM Baltimore WYPF 88.1 FM Frederick WYPO 106.9 FM Ocean City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
(NPR Story) Congress rolls back public media funding

Trump administration denies Western Maryland federal flood aid

The Baltimore Banner | By Brenda Wintrode ,
Sapna Bansil
Published July 23, 2025 at 5:15 PM EDT
The Trump Administration has denied federal aid for May's flood in Westernport and other portions of Western Maryland. (Jerry Jackson/The Baltimore Banner)
Jerry Jackson
/
The Baltimore Banner
The Trump Administration has denied federal aid for May's flood in Westernport and other portions of Western Maryland.

President Donald Trump’s administration denied Maryland’s request for emergency funds to help Allegany and Garrett County communities still recovering from a historic flash flood in May.

Gov. Wes Moore said Wednesday the state will appeal Trump’s decision.

The Allegany and Garrett County communities had “demonstrated a clear need through FEMA’s own process,” the Democrat said in a statement, referring to the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

The story continues at The Baltimore Banner:
Trump administration denies Western Maryland federal flood aid

WYPR and The Baltimore Banner have a joint operating agreement that allows the nonprofit organizations to work collaboratively to deliver quality journalism across the region. To learn more about the partnership, click here.
Tags
The Baltimore Banner FEMAMaryland Gov. Wes MooreTrump administrationfloodingPolitics
Brenda Wintrode
Reporter, The Baltimore Banner
See stories by Brenda Wintrode
Sapna Bansil
See stories by Sapna Bansil
Related Content