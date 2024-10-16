How Marylanders can prepare for natural disasters

Hurricanes Helene and Milton battered Florida, North Carolina, and surrounding states this fall. Helene is one of the deadliest storms in recent U.S. history - it killed more than 200 people in the Southeast.

What should Marylanders know about staying ready for severe storms? We speak with Jorge Castillo, chief spokesperson for the Maryland Department of Emergency Management.

