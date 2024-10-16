© 2024 WYPR
On The Record

How Marylanders can prepare for natural disasters

By Sheilah Kast,
Maureen Harvie
Published October 16, 2024 at 9:15 AM EDT
Highway signage announces the impending arrival of Hurricane Milton and the evacuations zones on Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2024, in Port Richey, Fla. (AP Photo/Mike Carlson)
Mike Carlson/AP
/
FR155492 AP
Hurricanes Helene and Milton battered Florida, North Carolina, and surrounding states this fall. Helene is one of the deadliest storms in recent U.S. history - it killed more than 200 people in the Southeast.

What should Marylanders know about staying ready for severe storms? We speak with Jorge Castillo, chief spokesperson for the Maryland Department of Emergency Management.

Links:
MD Ready
Know Your Zone
Disaster Supply Kit
How to Help After Hurricane Helene | FEMA.gov
Make A Plan | Ready.gov

Sheilah Kast
Sheilah Kast is the host of On The Record, Monday-Friday, 9:30-10:00 am.
Maureen Harvie
Maureen Harvie is Senior Supervising Producer for On the Record. She is a graduate of the University of Maryland, Baltimore County, and joined WYPR in 2014 as an intern for the newsroom. Whether coordinating live election night coverage, capturing the sounds of a roller derby scrimmage, interviewing veterans, or booking local authors, she is always on the lookout for the next story.
