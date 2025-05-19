Maryland Insurance Administration invokes emergency powers to help flood victims

The Maryland Insurance Administration is invoking emergency powers to ensure people in western Maryland have access to drugs and medical equipment after flooding in the region last week.

The MIA directed insurers to suspend restrictions on prescription medication refills and the replacement of medical equipment, glasses and dentures for residents in Garrett and Allegany Counties.

The emergency powers also instructed all insurers active in Maryland to suspend any cancelations of auto, home, commercial, life or health insurance for the counties.

The MIA is urging Marylanders impacted by the severe weather to contact them with any insurance issues and has an online portal for any complaints against insurance companies.

The agency is also opening a virtual disaster center on Zoom starting Tuesday for anyone who needs assistance with insurance related questions.

Gov. Wes Moore issued a state of emergency in western Maryland last week. “After surveying the damage and receiving updates on the work still ahead in Western Maryland, I’ve declared a State of Emergency to accelerate our response,” Moore said. “Today, our thoughts are with the Marylanders who have been directly impacted by this storm, and our gratitude is with all of the first responders, crisis managers, and public servants who raised their hands to support our people in a moment of need.”

The area experienced more than five inches of rain in some places causing major flooding that damaged structures and utilities.

Transportation routes, gas lines and water pipes were washed away in the storm.