El Salvador won’t let Sen. Van Hollen visit Kilmar Abrego Garcia

The Baltimore Banner | By Brenda Wintrode
Published April 16, 2025 at 4:02 PM EDT
Maryland Sen. Chris Van Hollen speaks to the press in La Libertad, El Salvador, where he arrived regarding Kilmar Abrego Garcia, a Salvadoran citizen who was living in Maryland and deported to El Salvador by the Trump administration, Wednesday, April 16, 2025. (AP Photo/Salvador Melendez)
Maryland Sen. Chris Van Hollen speaks to the press in La Libertad, El Salvador, where he arrived regarding Kilmar Abrego Garcia, a Salvadoran citizen who was living in Maryland and deported to El Salvador by the Trump administration, Wednesday, April 16, 2025.

The vice president of El Salvador denied Sen. Chris Van Hollen a face-to-face visit with a Maryland man wrongly deported last month by the Trump administration’s sweeping deportation efforts, saying he should have given the country more advance notice.

When Van Hollen then asked Vice President Félix Ulloa if he came back to the country next week would the government facilitate a visit with Kilmar Abrego Garcia, the Maryland senior senator said he was told no.

“We have an unjust situation here,” Van Hollen said, from El Salvador surrounded by a ring of news outlet microphones.

The story continues at The Baltimore Banner: El Salvador won’t let Sen. Van Hollen visit Kilmar Abrego Garcia

WYPR and The Baltimore Banner have a joint operating agreement that allows the nonprofit organizations to work collaboratively to deliver quality journalism across the region. To learn more about the partnership, click here.
Brenda Wintrode
Reporter, The Baltimore Banner
