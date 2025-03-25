Health officials in Washington, DC, are investigating possible measles exposures after a contagious person traveled through the area on an Amtrak train.

The train passenger with measles traveled through the region last week, leaving some exposed to the airborne virus and at risk of infection, the health department said on Tuesday. The DC Health Department shared the following dates, times and locations as possible points of exposure:



Amtrak Northeast Regional 175 train southbound on March 19 between 7:30 pm - 1:30 am

Amtrak Concourse, Union Station, 50 Massachusetts Avenue NE, Washington, DC on March 19 between 11 pm - 1:30 am

MedStar Urgent Care Adams Morgan, 1805 Columbia Road NW, Washington, DC on March 22 between 7 pm - 11 pm

The story continues at The Baltimore Banner: Amtrak passenger with measles traveled through DC area: Were you exposed?

