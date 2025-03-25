2216 N. Charles St., Baltimore, MD 21218 410-235-1660
© 2025 WYPR
WYPR 88.1 FM Baltimore WYPF 88.1 FM Frederick WYPO 106.9 FM Ocean City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Amtrak passenger with measles traveled through DC area: Were you exposed?

The Baltimore Banner | By Darreonna Davis
Published March 25, 2025 at 4:53 PM EDT
FILE - An Amtrak logo is displayed on a train at 30th Street Station in Philadelphia, Feb. 6, 2014. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)
Matt Rourke
/
AP
FILE - An Amtrak logo is displayed on a train at 30th Street Station in Philadelphia, Feb. 6, 2014.

Health officials in Washington, DC, are investigating possible measles exposures after a contagious person traveled through the area on an Amtrak train.

The train passenger with measles traveled through the region last week, leaving some exposed to the airborne virus and at risk of infection, the health department said on Tuesday. The DC Health Department shared the following dates, times and locations as possible points of exposure:

  • Amtrak Northeast Regional 175 train southbound on March 19 between 7:30 pm - 1:30 am
  • Amtrak Concourse, Union Station, 50 Massachusetts Avenue NE, Washington, DC on March 19 between 11 pm - 1:30 am
  • MedStar Urgent Care Adams Morgan, 1805 Columbia Road NW, Washington, DC on March 22 between 7 pm - 11 pm

The story continues at The Baltimore Banner: Amtrak passenger with measles traveled through DC area: Were you exposed?

WYPR and The Baltimore Banner have a joint operating agreement that allows the nonprofit organizations to work collaboratively to deliver quality journalism across the region. To learn more about the partnership, click here.
Tags
The Baltimore Banner AmtrakWashington DCPublic Health
Darreonna Davis
See stories by Darreonna Davis
Related Content
Load More