Trump tariffs loom over Port of Baltimore’s car imports from Mexico

WYPR - 88.1 FM Baltimore | By Hayes Gardner
Published December 24, 2024 at 11:16 AM EST
New cars are seen at the Dundalk Marine Terminal. For years, the Port of Baltimore has led the country in vehicle imports and exports. Now, Georgia’s Port of Brunswick is giving Baltimore some competition.
Jerry Jackson/The Baltimore Banner
On a recent evening as bundled runners hustled along Canton Waterfront Park, two massive car-carrying ships were visible in the distance, berthed at a Port of Baltimore terminal.

One of those vessels, the Grande Portogallo, was filled with brand new automobiles from Mexico. President-elect Donald Trump has threatened a host of tariffs on foreign countries, including an immediate 25% tariff on Mexico and Canada and an extra 10% on China.

Tariffs on those countries, the U.S.’s top three trade partners, are the stuff of economists’ nightmares and would have far-reaching effects on the American economy — and on the Port of Baltimore and the regional economy.

The story continues at The Baltimore Banner: Trump tariffs loom over Port of Baltimore's car imports from Mexico

WYPR and The Baltimore Banner have a joint operating agreement that allows the nonprofit organizations to work collaboratively to deliver quality journalism across the region. To learn more about the partnership, click here.
