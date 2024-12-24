On a recent evening as bundled runners hustled along Canton Waterfront Park, two massive car-carrying ships were visible in the distance, berthed at a Port of Baltimore terminal.

One of those vessels, the Grande Portogallo, was filled with brand new automobiles from Mexico. President-elect Donald Trump has threatened a host of tariffs on foreign countries, including an immediate 25% tariff on Mexico and Canada and an extra 10% on China.

Tariffs on those countries, the U.S.’s top three trade partners, are the stuff of economists’ nightmares and would have far-reaching effects on the American economy — and on the Port of Baltimore and the regional economy.

The story continues at The Baltimore Banner: Trump tariffs loom over Port of Baltimore's car imports from Mexico

