Maryland lawmakers reached a deal on the next state budget that will hit residents when they register their cars or buy nicotine products, but does not include a broad-based tax increase.

The framework of the deal will eventually raise about $320 million to $350 million per year through a variety of vehicle-related fees and $80 million annually from hiking taxes on tobacco and nicotine products.

Negotiators for the House of Delegates and the state Senate had been at an impasse for weeks over whether now is the right time to raise significantly more money for the state budget.

The story continues at The Baltimore Banner: Maryland budget deal would increase vehicle fees, tobacco tax

WYPR and The Baltimore Banner have a joint operating agreement that allows the nonprofit organizations to work collaboratively to deliver quality journalism across the region. To learn more about the partnership, click here.