WYPR is shutting down its main transmitter tonight (10/27) for scheduled maintenance from midnight until 2 a.m. Saturday morning. You can stream us on our app or our website. WYPO and WYPF are unaffected.

Second Baltimore firefighter dies from battling Oct. 19 house blaze

The Baltimore Banner | By Justin Fenton
Published October 25, 2023 at 9:05 AM EDT
Baltimore City Fire Department and ATF officials examine multiple burned rowhomes in the 5200 block of Linden Heights Ave. on Friday, October 20, 2023. The fatal fire the previous night took the life of one firefighter and injured multiple others. (Ulysses Muñoz/The Baltimore Banner)
Ulysses Muñoz
/
The Baltimore Banner
Baltimore City Fire Department and ATF officials examine multiple burned rowhomes in the 5200 block of Linden Heights Ave. on Friday, October 20, 2023. The fatal fire the previous night took the life of one firefighter and injured multiple others.

A second Baltimore firefighter injured last week while battling a fire in Northwest Baltimore has died, a fire department spokesman confirmed.

Lt. Dillon Rinaldo had remained hospitalized at Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center since the Oct. 19 fire, and was described as critical but stable over the weekend. However, his conditioned worsened and he succumbed early Wednesday.

Rinaldo was among a group of firefighters dispatched to battle a blaze that ignited a group of rowhomes on the 5200 block of Linden Heights Avenue on Oct. 19.

Rodney Pitts III, who had completed one year of service with the city, was killed on the night of the fire. His family have scheduled viewings for Wednesday and Thursday followed by a funeral service at Cathedral of Mary Our Queen at 5200 N. Charles St. on Friday.

Three more fire fighters were injuredin the fire. Seth Robbins, a 17-year veteran, remained in the hospital last week in stable condition. Lt. Keith Brooks, a 14-year veteran, and Tavon Marshall, a 3-year veteran, were both treated and released late last week.

The story continues at The Baltimore Banner: Second Baltimore firefighter dies from battling Oct. 19 house blaze

WYPR and The Baltimore Banner have a joint operating agreement that allows the nonprofit organizations to work collaboratively to deliver quality journalism across the region. To learn more about the partnership, click here.

Baltimore City Fire Department, Baltimore City, fire, first responders, Baltimore Fire Department
Justin Fenton
See stories by Justin Fenton
