A 15-year-old male has been arrested and charged in the shooting that killed Baltimore boxer Ernest Hall and wounded five others in West Baltimore late last month, Baltimore police confirmed on Wednesday.

Hall, a 32-year-old father of three known by some as “E-Bug,” had been working in local restaurants while preparing for a junior featherweight bout scheduled for April 1. He was killed a week before the fight was to take place, on March 23. The shooting took place shortly after midnight in the 2800 block of Edmondson Avenue, according to the Baltimore Police Department. Officers arriving at the scene found several others wounded, including a 15-year-old boy, a 24-year-old man, a 21-year-old man, and 18-year-old man and a 22-year-old man.

Police said they transported the 15 year-old to the Baltimore Central Booking and Intake Facility where he is being held on a first-degree murder charge as well as five counts of first-degree attempted murder and various handgun violations. He is being charged as an adult.

The story continues at the Baltimore Banner: 15 year-old arrested in shooting that killed Baltimore boxer Ernest Hall, wounded others

