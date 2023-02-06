Health care leaders hope to inspire more workers with new website to curb shortages in Maryland

Maryland hospitals unveiled a new online tool meant to help students and individuals looking for new opportunities to decide if a medical career is right for them.

JoinMDHealth.org is a new website created by the Maryland Hospital Association in collaboration with 60 medical facilities and health systems statewide.

The website offers visitors a quiz that gives people an idea of what their “professional personality” entails. The results can help people decide what careers in health fit their personality best.

For example, people who test as “heart-felt” may fit best as a clinical social worker or a community health worker.

Screenshot / A screenshot from JoinMDHealth.org

“These career opportunities are tremendous chances for people to get into something that provides an opportunity for service, an opportunity to make a good living, and then an opportunity also to go into leadership into management,” said Ed Lovern, president and CEO of Ascension Saint Agnes Hospital.

Maryland employers are facing a historic shortage of health care workers nearly three years after the coronavirus pandemic began in March 2020.

About 25% of nursing positions are vacant and 20% of all hospital jobs are vacant in the state, Lovern said.

JoinMDHealth.org is a new opportunity for hospitals to reach out to young people, he said.

“The current ways of trying recruit people haven't been successful enough,” Lovern said. “There's so many opportunities for people in this field, that we want to make sure they know about it, and that they are interested in coming to workforce.”