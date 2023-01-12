© 2023 WYPR
20th Anniversary Background
The Baltimore Banner

Maxwell, Raheem DeVaughn and others join lineup for Moore’s inaugural gala

WYPR - 88.1 FM Baltimore | By Penelope Blackwell
Published January 12, 2023 at 5:33 PM EST
Julian Finney/Getty Images
Singer-songwriter Maxwell performs the National Anthem during the opening night ceremony at Arthur Ashe Stadium on Day One of the 2018 US Open.

Grammy Award-winner Maxwell and R&B singer-songwriter Raheem DeVaughn are among the headliners for Gov.-elect Wes Moore’s inaugural gala in Baltimore, the organizing committee announced Thursday.

Additional performances by beloved local R&B group Dru Hill, Baltimore trumpeter Brandon Woody, ballerina Caroline Rocher Barnes, the Morton Street Dance Center, the University of Maryland Bhangra dance group and EntouRAAS dance team, The Peabody Jazz Institute, Benjamin Gates, and the Top Tier Shiners are also scheduled for the Jan. 18 gala to celebrate Moore and Lt. Gov.-elect Aruna Miller.

...This story continues. Read the rest at The Baltimore Banner: Maxwell, Raheem DeVaughn and others join lineup for Moore’s inaugural gala

WYPR and The Baltimore Banner have a joint operating agreement that allows the nonprofit organizations to work collaboratively to deliver quality journalism across the region. To learn more about the partnership, click here.

