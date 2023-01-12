Grammy Award-winner Maxwell and R&B singer-songwriter Raheem DeVaughn are among the headliners for Gov.-elect Wes Moore’s inaugural gala in Baltimore, the organizing committee announced Thursday.

Additional performances by beloved local R&B group Dru Hill, Baltimore trumpeter Brandon Woody, ballerina Caroline Rocher Barnes, the Morton Street Dance Center, the University of Maryland Bhangra dance group and EntouRAAS dance team, The Peabody Jazz Institute, Benjamin Gates, and the Top Tier Shiners are also scheduled for the Jan. 18 gala to celebrate Moore and Lt. Gov.-elect Aruna Miller.

...This story continues. Read the rest at The Baltimore Banner: Maxwell, Raheem DeVaughn and others join lineup for Moore’s inaugural gala

