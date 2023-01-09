Baltimore’s top public works official will step down less

than two years into the job, with a tenure defined by waves of criticism over his management of the city’s troubled wastewater plants, a high-profile E. coli contamination and irregular recycling services.

Department of Public Works Director Jason Mitchell, who came to Baltimore from Oakland in July of 2021, announced his resignation Monday, citing family- and health-related concerns. His resignation is effective April 28.

...This story continues. Read the rest at The Baltimore Banner:

Baltimore DPW Director Mitchell to resign amid criticism from City Council

