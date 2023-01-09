© 2023 WYPR
The Baltimore Banner

Baltimore DPW Director Mitchell to resign amid criticism from City Council

WYPR - 88.1 FM Baltimore | By Adam Willis,
Emily Sullivan
Published January 9, 2023 at 7:14 PM EST
4R2TSR7GFRCALA6KWYGZC6646M.jfif
Kaitlin Newman/The Baltimore Banner
/
DPW Director Jason Mitchell speaks at a press conference in front of the Office of Emergency Management addressing concerns about the E. coli outbreak in West Baltimore.

Baltimore’s top public works official will step down less
than two years into the job, with a tenure defined by waves of criticism over his management of the city’s troubled wastewater plants, a high-profile E. coli contamination and irregular recycling services.

Department of Public Works Director Jason Mitchell, who came to Baltimore from Oakland in July of 2021, announced his resignation Monday, citing family- and health-related concerns. His resignation is effective April 28.

...This story continues. Read the rest at The Baltimore Banner:
WYPR and The Baltimore Banner have a joint operating agreement that allows the nonprofit organizations to work collaboratively to deliver quality journalism across the region. To learn more about the partnership, click here.

The Baltimore Banner Baltimore City Department of Public Works Jason Mitchell Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott
Adam Willis
Emily Sullivan
