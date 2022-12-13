Maryland Court of Special Appeals schedules oral argument to consider appeal in Adnan Syed case

The Maryland Court of Special Appeals on Monday scheduled oral argument for Feb. 2 to consider an appeal from the family of Hae Min Lee seeking a redo of a hearing at which a judge threw out the conviction of Adnan Syed for her killing — a case that received worldwide attention in the podcast “Serial.”

Steve Kelly, an attorney representing Young Lee, Hae Min Lee’s brother, contends that his client neither received adequate notice nor an opportunity to meaningfully participate in the hearing — in violation of his rights as a victim of crime in Maryland.

Syed, now 41, was found guilty in 2000 in Baltimore Circuit Court of first-degree murder, kidnapping, robbery and false imprisonment and sentenced to life in prison plus 30 years. He has always maintained that he did not kill Hae Min Lee, 18, his ex-girlfriend and classmate at Woodlawn High School. Her body was discovered in Leakin Park in Baltimore on Feb. 9, 1999.

