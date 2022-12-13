30-year-old man convicted of murdering Naval Academy midshipman’s mother

A 30-year-old man was convicted of murdering the mother of a Naval Academy midshipman who was hit by a stray bullet last summer as she celebrated her son’s achievement.

Michelle Cummings, 57, was fatally struck by a stray bullet early in the morning of June 29, 2021. She was standing on a hotel patio with her family and others on Induction Day, when academy “plebes” start their first summer in Annapolis.

Two weeks later, Annapolis police arrested Angelo Harrod, 30, and charged him with first- and second-degree murder, two counts of attempted first-and second-degree murder, involuntary manslaughter, manslaughter, reckless endangerment and firearms offenses.

A jury on Tuesday found Harrod guilty on all counts.

