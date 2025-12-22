'Dream Count' weaves stories of disparate women connected by love, desire and identity

(This episode originally aired on Midday on May 12, 2025.)

Internationally-acclaimed writer Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie joins Midday to discuss her latest novel. Dream Count is her first work of fiction since Americanah, which won the National Book Critics Circle Award 12 years ago.

Adichie's latest novel is a rumination on friendship and feminism, and a study of what makes relationships work and why they fail. The story is about different people, of different backgrounds and on different continents seeking an elusive fulfillment.

Adichie was raised in Nigeria and splits her time there and in Maryland.