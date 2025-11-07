Full Circle Dance Co.'s 'Rooted and Rising' marks a quarter century of creativity and grace
The Full Circle Dance Company has been sharing its creative movement work with Baltimore audiences for 25 years. On Sunday, they present Rooted and Rising, a show celebrating their quarter-century milestone with a collaboration between multiple choreographers.
Dr. Sheri Parks, a board member of Full Circle Dance Company, and director Donna Jacobs join Midday to preview the performance and discuss the impassioned process behind the scenes.