Full Circle Dance Co.'s 'Rooted and Rising' marks a quarter century of creativity and grace

By Tom Hall,
Sam Bermas-DawesRob Sivak
Published November 7, 2025 at 12:41 PM EST
Photo by Brion McCarthy.

The Full Circle Dance Company has been sharing its creative movement work with Baltimore audiences for 25 years. On Sunday, they present Rooted and Rising, a show celebrating their quarter-century milestone with a collaboration between multiple choreographers.

Dr. Sheri Parks, a board member of Full Circle Dance Company, and director Donna Jacobs join Midday to preview the performance and discuss the impassioned process behind the scenes.

Midday WYPR ProgramsMiddayWYPRFull Circle Dance CompanyWYPR ArtsBaltimore Arts
Tom Hall
Host, Midday (M-F 12:00-1:00)
Sam Bermas-Dawes
Sam Bermas-Dawes is a producer for Midday.
Rob Sivak
Rob is Midday's interim senior producer.
