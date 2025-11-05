Lives and Loves: Heart the Lover, by Lily King, and Dream Count, by Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie

We all know that matters of the heart can be complicated, both in real life and on the page. But is there anything more intoxicating than falling in love? On this edition of The Weekly Reader, we

review two new novels from a pair of real experts in the art of navigating the tricky terrain of life and love: Heart the Lover, by Lily King, and Dream Count, by Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie.

Marion Winik will be in conversation with Sam Sussman, author of BOY FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY on Tuesday November 11th, 2025 @ 7:00PM - 8:30 PM at Greedy Reads in Remington.

Click here for more information and reservations.