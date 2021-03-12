-
Curious about how the original seed got planted for Out of the Blocks? This week marks the ten-year anniversary of Aaron Henkin & Wendel Patrick’s audio…
Wendel Patrick is the composer, producer and performer of the musical score for every episode of Out of the Blocks. In this special installment, he talks…
In this episode, a group home is a haven for residents with mental and psychological challenges; a web-design CEO reveals his second life as an…
The locals call it Black Wall Street, and it’s earned the nickname. 17 black-owned businesses operate on the 2400 block of Saint Paul Street, which sits…
It’s hard to write a 'spoiler-free' description of this episode because these stories from 1100 Ward Street take so many surprise twists. Let's just say…
This episode is an unlikely triptych of redemption stories from the 1100 block of Ward Street. We meet Paul’s Place Peer Recovery Coach Dolly Miller,…
Back in the 1800’s, they literally herded pigs through the streets of Southwest Baltimore’s Washington Village, from the terminus of the B & O Railroad to…
7200 Harford Road is about as far north and east as you can get and still be in Baltimore City. It’s tucked just inside the county line, and downtown…
We have our own community here. It's like no other neighborhood. We're R.I.C.H. Raised in Cherry Hill.Out of the Blocks field producer Melissa Gerr takes…
This place, people counted it out to drown. But Cherry Hill is literally that. We are a hill. I don’t care how much water you surround us by. We are a…