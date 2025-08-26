Baltimore County debates seeking IG oversight of schools

Baltimore County’s inspector general is not allowed to look into waste, fraud and abuse in the school system.

The Baltimore County Council Tuesday night debated whether to ask the Maryland General Assembly to let the IG investigate the schools.

Republican Councilman David Marks has been frustrated for years that the council hands over half of the county’s budget to the school system but it has no oversight.

“We may have the most exemplary superintendent in the world but in two or three years we may not,” Marks said. “What is the harm in having an inspector general have that additional jurisdiction?”

But Councilman Julian Jones, a Democrat, pointed out there is already a state inspector general for education.

Jones said, “There’s all sorts of oversight right now at the state level as well as auditors on their side in terms of the schools.”

Jones asked Marks, “What issues are we trying to fix?

“I’ll give you a big one,” Marks answered. "The (2020) ransomware attack. Did we ever get satisfactory answers over the ransomware attack? I don’t think we did.”

Jones pointed out that at the time, the school system said it could not provide many details because it was part of an FBI investigation.

The state legislature has to sign off on the proposal because the school system is a state agency. Similar legislation went nowhere during the 2021 session.

At the time, Sen. Charles Sydnor questioned whether it would be a duplicating effort. He listed safeguards already in place.

Sydnor, a Democrat whose district includes the Lochearn area of the county, said, “There’s a financial audit, a financial statement audit, a legislative audit, an IRS benefits audit, procurement audit, MSDE capital project audit.”

Marks is hoping that backing from the county council could improve the legislation’s chances during the 2026 session.

Marks said he was informed by Inspector General Kelly Madigan that she would need to add five additional investigators to her current staff of six to handle the job of school system oversight.

By comparison, Baltimore City’s inspector general’s office, which does not have the authority to probe the schools, has 16 investigators.

While Madigan cannot investigate the county schools, she does have a memorandum of understanding with State Education Inspector General Richard Henry. They can work together if there is a case that involves both the county and the school system.

Councilman Wade Kach, a Republican, said he would like the county inspector general to have school oversight.

Kach said, “We have no control over it (the school system’s budget). Once we send them the money, it’s over. We have no say.”

Fellow Republican Councilman Todd Crandell agreed.

“In the past, in certain budgets, we were asked to write the check,” Crandell said. “Just write the check but don’t ask any questions.”

Amy Adams, president of the Baltimore County Parent and Student coalition, said the proposal is about accountability for taxpayer dollars.

Adams told the council, “With such a significant share of our resources devoted to the school system, taxpayers and families deserve confidence that those dollars are being spent wisely, effectively and transparently.”

The county council is expected to take a vote on Marks’ proposal September 2.

