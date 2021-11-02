© 2021 WYPR
Header Background.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
midday-logo-square-large1400_with_wypr.jpg
Midday

A really funny conversation with comedian Paula Poundstone...

Published November 2, 2021 at 12:25 PM EDT
Paula Poundstone3_crop_credit_MichaelSchwartz.png
Paula Poundstone is a veteran standup comedian, author, podcaster, "Wait Wait Don't Tell Me!" panelist and mom, who'll be performing live Thursday night at Goucher College. (photo by Michael Schwartz)

And now, a conversation with a fan favorite of NPR listeners, aficionados of televised comedy specials, lovers of late-night TV, and just about anybody who has been paying attention over the last several decades.

PaulaPoundstone_11.02.21.jpg
Paula Poundstone performs live at Goucher College on Thursday at 7:30p

Tom is joined by Paula Poundstone. She is a frequent panelist on NPR’s Wait Wait Don’t Tell Me, the host of the hit podcast, No One Listens to Paula Poundstone and a stand-up comedian who will be bringing her unique stand-up talents back to Baltimore on Thursday night, when she appears live at a WYPR-supported event at Kraushaar Auditorium, on the campus of Goucher College. For information and ticketing, click here.

You are welcome to join our conversation!

Audio will be posted here later this afternoon.

Tags

MiddayWYPR ProgramsMiddayStandup ComedyPaula Poundstone
Tom Hall
Host, Midday (M-F 12:00-1:00)
See stories by Tom Hall
Malarie Pinkard-Pierre
Malarie is Midday's Supervisory Producer.
See stories by Malarie Pinkard-Pierre
Rob Sivak
Rob is Midday's senior producer.
See stories by Rob Sivak