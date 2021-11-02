A really funny conversation with comedian Paula Poundstone...

And now, a conversation with a fan favorite of NPR listeners, aficionados of televised comedy specials, lovers of late-night TV, and just about anybody who has been paying attention over the last several decades.

Paula Poundstone performs live at Goucher College on Thursday at 7:30p

Tom is joined by Paula Poundstone. She is a frequent panelist on NPR’s Wait Wait Don’t Tell Me, the host of the hit podcast, No One Listens to Paula Poundstone and a stand-up comedian who will be bringing her unique stand-up talents back to Baltimore on Thursday night, when she appears live at a WYPR-supported event at Kraushaar Auditorium, on the campus of Goucher College. For information and ticketing, click here.

