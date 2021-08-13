"Tinder Live!" Comedian Lane Moore On Love, Music & COVID-Era Dating

In her 2018 book, How To Be Alone: If You Want To, And Even If You Don't, the comedian, writer and actor Lane Moore describes herself as a hopeless romantic. “When I tell men I’m a hopeless romantic,” she writes, “they look at me the same way they do when I tell them I have food allergies: It’s not a dealbreaker, but they’d rather it wasn’t a thing. And you know what? Me too, in both cases!”

Lane Moore has done what many who are looking for love have been unable to do: she’s turned it into a profitable venture. She is the creator of Tinder Live! With Lane Moore, a show in which she turns dating on the popular app into performance art.

In her spare time, Lane Moore fronts a successful rock band called It Was Romance (Photo by Stefania Orru)

Moore also fronts a rock band she formed in 2015 called It Was Romance. Here’s a bit from their widely praised first single, Philadelphia, which BuzzFeed included in its "Songs You Need In Your Life This Month" list. And here's the video she produced for another hit track from the band's self-titled debut album, called Hooking Up With Girls.

Moore will be performing Tinder Live! next Thursday, August 19, at Union Stage in Washington DC. It’s part of a 30-city tour that will include a stop at the Ottobar here in Baltimore in mid-October.

Lane Moore spoke with Tom last week, on our digital line, about the comedy show, her book, and the state of pandemic dating.

Because the conversation was pre-recorded, we’re not able to take any calls or comments.