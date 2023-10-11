© 2023 WYPR
WYPR 88.1 FM Baltimore WYPF 88.1 FM Frederick WYPO 106.9 FM Ocean City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Programs
Midday

Can A.I. make people laugh? Comedian Allison Goldberg puts ChatGPT to the test

By Tom Hall,
Teria RogersMalarie Pinkard-PierreSam Bermas-Dawes
Published October 11, 2023 at 12:20 PM EDT
Courtesy Photo
Comedian

How much of a threat does artificial intelligence present to the creative community?

In their recent contract negotiations, writers of movies and TV shows wrangled with producers over the use of A.I. in creating content.

Allison Goldberg is a Baltimore comedian who organizes showdowns between humans and AI to see who’s funnier, faster. She joins me to explain when Chat GPT is a boon and when it’s a bust.

Want to join our conversation? Email [email protected], or call in at 410-662-8780.

Audio will be posted here following the program

Tags
Midday WYPR ProgramsMiddayArtificial IntelligenceStandup Comedy
Stay Connected
Tom Hall
Host, Midday (M-F 12:00-1:00)
See stories by Tom Hall
Teria Rogers
Teria is a Supervising Producer on Midday.
See stories by Teria Rogers
Malarie Pinkard-Pierre
Malarie is Midday's Editorial Producer.
See stories by Malarie Pinkard-Pierre
Sam Bermas-Dawes
Sam Bermas-Dawes is a producer for On The Record.
See stories by Sam Bermas-Dawes