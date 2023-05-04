© 2023 WYPR
midday-logo-square-large1400_with_wypr.jpg
Midday

Lane Moore's new memoir is also a guide to making & keeping friends

By Tom Hall,
Rob SivakTeria RogersMalarie Pinkard-PierreSam Bermas-Dawes
Published May 4, 2023 at 12:00 PM EDT
LaneMoore_TinderLive_credit_KatiaTemkin.jpeg
-
/
Comedian and best-selling author Lane Moore is the creator of "Tinder Live!," a hit comedy show in which she riffs off the popular dating app. (Photo by Katia Temkin)

Today, Tom welcomes back to Midday the comedian and writer Lane Moore.

In addition to being a published author, she is also a songwriter and the frontperson for the band, It Was Romance.

Lane Moore_BookCover__YouWillFindYourPeople.jpeg
Courtesy publisher.
/
Published April 25, 2023 by Abrams Image.

Moore is in Baltimore featuring tonight at Baltimore Soundstage, where she will perform her stand-up show, Tinder Live. During the show, she displays her dating app on a screen and checks out various profiles in front of the audience, who vote as to whether she should swipe left or right.

She will also be signing copies of her new book, YouWill Find Your People: How to Make Meaningful Friendships as an Adult. The book is a how-to guide, a touching memoir, and a funny take on the complexities of platonic relationships. It follows her first book, a New York Times bestseller published two years ago, called How to Be Alone: If You Want To, and Even If You Don’t. 

Lane Moore joins Tom in Studio A.

Comments or questions for Lane?
Join the conversation!
Call us at 410-662-8780.
Or Email us at [email protected]

Audio will be posted here after the program.

