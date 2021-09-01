Produce Based Cocktails

As the sun slips below the yardarm all over Maryland these days, the siren call of a cold, refreshing adult beverage sounds loud and clear. Cocktails have made a big comeback, and aficionados keep their liquor cabinets well stocked with all manner of exotic ingredients.

But Chef Jerry Pellegrino would like to help you expand your repertoire by introducing you to a new concept: the produce based cocktail.

Jerry has looked up recipes for several cocktails that feature produce, not as a garnish, but as an essential ingredient. They include: peach-mango daiquiris, beet and whiskey cocktail, and a carrot cocktail.

Here are links to websites that will give you specific instructions.

Peach Mango Daiquiris

Beet and Bourbon

Red Beet Rye Cocktail

Smoky Beets