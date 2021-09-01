© 2021 WYPR
Radio Kitchen

Produce Based Cocktails

Published September 1, 2021 at 4:01 PM EDT
Strawberry daiquiri in a frosted glass.
Strawberry daiquiri. Morgan via Flickr (CC BY 2.0)

As the sun slips below the yardarm all over Maryland these days, the siren call of a cold, refreshing adult beverage sounds loud and clear. Cocktails have made a big comeback, and aficionados keep their liquor cabinets well stocked with all manner of exotic ingredients.

But Chef Jerry Pellegrino would like to help you expand your repertoire by introducing you to a new concept: the produce based cocktail.

Jerry has looked up recipes for several cocktails that feature produce, not as a garnish, but as an essential ingredient. They include: peach-mango daiquiris, beet and whiskey cocktail, and a carrot cocktail.

Here are links to websites that will give you specific instructions.

Peach Mango Daiquiris

Beet and Bourbon

Red Beet Rye Cocktail

Smoky Beets

Ten Carrot Cocktails

Al Spoler
Al Spoler, well known to WYPR listeners as the wine-loving co-host of "Cellar Notes" has had a long-standing parallel interest in cooking as well. Al has said, the moment he started getting serious about Sunday night dinners was the same moment he started getting serious about wine. Over the years, he has benefited greatly from being a member of the Cork and Fork Society of Baltimore, a gentlemen's dining club that serves black tie meals cooked by the members themselves who are some of Baltimore's most accomplished amateur cooks.
Jerry Pellegrino
Executive Chef Jerry Pellegrino of Corks restaurant is fascinated by food and wine, and the way they work in harmony on the palate. His understanding of the two goes all the way to the molecular level, drawing on his advanced education in molecular biology. His cuisine is simple and surprising, pairing unexpected ingredients together to work with Corks' extensive wine offerings.
