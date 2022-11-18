Poll: most WYPR listeners don't like Port Covington name change

Earlier this week, the Baltimore Banner reported that Port Covington, the 235-acre development in South Baltimore, had officially changed its name to Baltimore Peninsula. The rebranding was sparked by what the developers referred to as attempts to bring new energy, tenants and business to the multimillion-dollar waterfront complex that is soon to finish its first phase. At completion, Baltimore Peninsula is expected to have 14 million square feet of mixed-use development, a restored waterfront area, and 40 acres of green space.

MaryAnne Gilmartin, CEO of MAG Partners, which is spearheading the project, recently appeared on Midday with Tom Hall and was asked about the planned name change. Ms. Gilmartin replied:

“'Port Covington' doesn’t necessarily resonate with folks as a place that people in Baltimore are familiar with. We thought it was an opportunity to rebrand. There will be a brand-new name, there’ll be a new website, new collateral materials and a new conversation about Baltimore’s next great place.”

But how do people feel about Port Covington's name change to Baltimore Peninsula? We put the question to WYPR listeners and supporters on social media to get their feedback.

WYPR/Midday conducted a non-scientific poll on Twitter and Instagram on November 16, asking people to vote on the name change with the options of “Love it!,” “Hate it!,” or “Change it!.”

Twitter showed a majority of 70.7% responders saying they hate the name change, with 10.3% saying they love it, and 19% saying the name should be changed. Responders on Instagram registered a majority hating the name change with 47% of the vote, 13% loving the new name, and 40% saying the name should be changed. A total of 73 people on both platforms completed the online poll.

In response to the poll results, a Baltimore Peninsula spokesperson provided this statement :

Baltimore Peninsula is meant to represent an inclusive, forward-thinking community that will be home to hundreds of residents, businesses small and large, and welcome changemakers to Baltimore. The new name and brand better reflect the vision and impact of the project, and transition the development from a place on the map to a place where people actually live, work, and have fun, as it becomes a true neighborhood for the first time. We invite everyone to join us as we write a new story here - one that resonates and that creates possibilities, not just for South Baltimore, but for the whole City.

Gilmartin’s November 1 interview on Midday with Tom Hall explored the development project in detail, including the MAG Partners’ goals for filling vacancies and partnering with the city to hire and train Baltimore residents.

Click here to listen to MaryAnne Gilmartin's full Midday interview.

