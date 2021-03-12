One Day at a Time: In Recovery in Baltimore

-
Fun and freedom went hand in hand with marijuana and LSD for Elaine when she was a teenager. Then came the amphetamines, which her doctor prescribed for a…
Mary felt invisible when she was a kid. She was a middle child in a family preoccupied by multiple illnesses. She knows now that she was clinically…
At the beginning of each day, Rodney James says, “I’m going to save someone’s life today.” Rodney works as a peer recovery coach at Saint Agnes Health…
Mike was introduced to alcohol by his older siblings and their friends at a party, and he fell in love. From there, it was on to illegally prescribed…
Jack was introduced to heroin at age nineteen. At the time, he was behind bars serving a prison sentence. He talks with Theo about the early…
Nina was a college graduate with a successful corporate job. She was also bipolar and abusing alcohol, marijuana, and cocaine. Things came to a head when…
Theo and his guest, Al, originally met over a chessboard when they were incarcerated. Today, they’re both addiction recovery veterans who are passing…
Theo’s guest, Todd, talks about the crutch of denial, the importance of staying humble, and the cold truth that recovering addicts just might have to work…
Theo talks with Warren, whose addictions progressed through alcohol, marijuana, cocaine, and ultimately heroin. Today, Warren is a certified addiction…
Theo switches it up and talks drug policy with University of Baltimore President and former Baltimore Mayor Kurt Schmoke, whose political career suffered…