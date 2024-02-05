Healthwatch With Dr. Leana Wen:

Dr. Leana Wen joins Tom for Midday Healthwatch, where they discuss issues affecting the health and well-being of Charm City residents.

Today, Dr. Wen will answer your questions about COVID, and if you successfully completed a Dry or a Damp January, we’ll talk about why that’s good news for your health, and we’ll explore some ways you can keep those good health habits intact.

Dr. Wen is a former health commissioner of Baltimore. She’s a columnist on health matters for the Washington Post, a medical expert at CNN, and a scholar at George Washington University and the Brookings Institution.

