A bill extending a major poverty-fighting tool to low-income immigrants cleared an initial vote in the Maryland House of Delegates Thursday, despite…
MD Senate Advances Tax Credit Expansion To Immigrants, Over Republican ObjectionsA debate over whether to expand an anti-poverty tax measure to immigrants is breaking down along party lines in the Maryland General Assembly, with…
Baltimore is one of 10 cities where President Donald Trump announced Immigration and Customs Enforcement — known as ICE — would conduct targeted…
Stories about hope, sacrifice, home, and what happens when you come to America, as told by immigrants from Egypt, Nepal, Korea, Eritrea, Vietnam, El…
Democrats in Annapolis are preparing a slew of legislation and other initiatives that they say are direct responses to President Donald Trump and…
Roughly 2,000 people packed BWI Airport’s international terminal Sunday night to protest President Donald Trump’s recent executive order restricting…
President-elect Donald Trump promised during his campaign to get tough on immigration.Among other things, his campaign website promised to build an…
Some days, in the busy East Baltimore insurance agency where she works, saleswoman Nathaly Uribe takes nonstop calls from members of the city’s Latino…