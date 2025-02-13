© 2025 WYPR
Perspective on immigration, in Maryland and beyond

Tom Hall,
Teria Rogers, Sam Bermas-Dawes
Published February 13, 2025 at 12:29 PM EST
More than 150 people rallied for immigrants rights by the Enoch Pratt Free Library Southeast Anchor Branch, marching down Eastern Avenue on February 3, 2025.
Photo by Kaitlin Newman, The Baltimore Banner
More than 150 people rallied for immigrants rights by the Enoch Pratt Free Library Southeast Anchor Branch, marching down Eastern Avenue on February 3, 2025.

President Donald Trump’s Executive Actions and some highly-publicized raids have targeted people without legal status who have been convicted or accused of criminal acts. There are multiple reports enforcement actions have swept up people who have no criminal record, and even some people who are American citizens.

Refugees who are in the United States legally, too, have been among those targeted in recent raids.

For perspective on the current climate for migrants in the country, we turn to Krish O’Mara Vignarajah, the President and CEO of Global Refuge. The non-profit that assists refugees, asylum seekers and immigrants.

Two people who work closely with local immigrant community, providing a range of services through the Esperanza Center, also join Midday. Matthew Dolamore is the Director of the Esperanza Center Angela Edman is a human rights attorney, and the Managing Lawyer of the Center.

