Healthcare
COVID-19 Vaccine Interest Form Available To All Baltimore Residents

WYPR - 88.1 FM Baltimore | By Sarah Y. Kim
Published March 26, 2021 at 5:06 PM EDT
SCREENSHOT VIA CHARM TV BALTIMORE
/
Mayor Brandon Scott giving a COVID-19 update Friday

The Baltimore City Health Department has opened an online interest form for all residents 16 and older who want the COVID-19 vaccination.

Health Commissioner Dr. Letitia Dzirasa announced the form Friday.

“We encourage every city resident with access to the Internet to begin pre registering for the vaccine now, and we will be announcing plans for those without access to the internet to register in the weeks to come,” she said.

Under state guidelines, all city residents 16 and older are eligible starting April 27th.

Dzirasa added that the city’s latest seven-day average case count -- 143 cases per day -- is about a 100% increase from four weeks ago. As of Friday, the seven-day average positivity rate is 3.4%, an increase of about 86% from four weeks ago. Meanwhile, 12% of city residents are fully vaccinated.

But looser restrictions that Mayor Brandon Scott announced last week still went into effect this morning. The new guidelines cap indoor dining at 50% of capacity and outdoor dining at 75%.

Scott said he and Dzirasa will continue “analyzing data” on COVID-19 cases and that they would not hesitate to tighten restrictions again if necessary.

Sarah Y. Kim
Sarah Y. Kim is WYPR’s health and housing reporter. Kim joined WYPR as a 2020-2021 corps member for Report for America, an initiative of The GroundTruth Project that pairs young journalists with local newsrooms. She is based in Baltimore City.
