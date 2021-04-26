© 2021 WYPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
WYPR News
GBMCHealthCare_600x600_April2021.png
Healthcare
Healthcare coverage from WYPR is made possible by support from GBMC HealthCare.

Returning To The Office? It’s Okay If You’re Scared

WYPR - 88.1 FM Baltimore | By Sarah Y. Kim
Published April 26, 2021 at 6:00 AM EDT
office-4287030_1920.jpg
MRKAUSHIKKASHISH/PIXABAY
/

Returning to the office after a year of remote work can be a daunting prospect.

Erin VanLuven, a psychotherapist at Kaiser Permanente, says it’s important to accept, not judge, your feelings about going back to the office. Whether you’re excited, terrified or both, there’s no “correct” way to feel.

“Try and notice what's actually going on with you and label it,” she says on WYPR’s podcast The Daily Dose.

VanLuven also recommends that you communicate openly with your employer. And if you are going back to the office, try starting with just a few days a week.

“If your employer allows that, I would highly recommend that,” VanLuven says. “Gradual transitions are always much better than shocking our system.”

In turn, VanLuven says employers need to be flexible and transparent with their staff.

“Early, frequent and detailed communication with employees, about what to expect when they return to the office, and what the COVID safety precautions will be, is really, really important,” she says.

VanLuven also says if you’re stressed, activities like walking, meditating, and mindful breathing can help you manage anxiety.

“Really try to focus on their foundations of mental health,” she says.

For WYPR’s full interview with Erin VanLuven, check out the April 21, 2021 edition of The Daily Dose Podcast.

Tags

WYPR NewsGBMC Healthcare Coveragemental healthworkkaiser permanenteThe GroundTruth ProjectReport for America
Sarah Y. Kim
Sarah Y. Kim is WYPR’s health and housing reporter. Kim joined WYPR as a 2020-2021 corps member for Report for America, an initiative of The GroundTruth Project that pairs young journalists with local newsrooms. She is based in Baltimore City.
See stories by Sarah Y. Kim