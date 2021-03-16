© 2021 WYPR
Healthcare
Disability Advocacy Group Drops Vaccine Discrimination Suits

WYPR - 88.1 FM Baltimore | By Sarah Y. Kim
Published March 16, 2021 at 7:43 PM EDT
SARAH Y. KIM/WYPR
Entrance for people with physical disabilities getting the COVID-19 vaccine at M&T Bank Stadium

The disability advocacy group Arc Maryland has dropped the suits it filed in federal court last week charging that Baltimore City and five other jurisdictions were denying people with disabilities access to the COVID-19 vaccine.

The organization charged local health departments were violating the Americans With Disabilities Act by failing to include people with intellectual or developmental disabilities in their priority listings.

Then shortly after the suits were filed, the departments began updating their websites.

“It's unfortunate that it took a lawsuit to get this movement,” said Ande Kolp, Arc Maryland’s executive director. “But we're happy that things are moving in the right direction now.”

Kolp said she hopes that health departments will take this as a learning opportunity and will make the vaccine more accessible going forward.

“There was that kind of awareness that this brought, that there's a broader population...of people with IDD that needed this access,” Kolp said.

Sarah Y. Kim
Sarah Y. Kim is WYPR’s health and housing reporter. Kim joined WYPR as a 2020-2021 corps member for Report for America, an initiative of The GroundTruth Project that pairs young journalists with local newsrooms. She is based in Baltimore City.
