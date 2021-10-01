CASA and renters rally in Annapolis for eviction protections

This is a transcript of the audio story. An updated digital version will be up shortly.

CASA, housing advocate groups and tenants will hold a rally and “sleep out” in Annapolis this evening. They’re calling on Gov. Larry Hogan to reinstate a moratorium on evictions, for those affected by the pandemic.

A year before the pandemic hit, Nilcy Majtzhul Alvarado, left Guatemala to build a life in the United States, with her husband and two young children.

It was a hopeful start. Her husband found stable work, as a full time construction worker. They found an apartment to rent in Langley Park, Prince George’s County.

Then the pandemic came, and Majtzhul Alvarado says “everything fell apart.”

Speaking in Spanish through a translator from CASA, Majtzhul Alvarado says her husband’s company reduced his hours. Then the company shut down, leaving him out of work. Her family had some savings which helped them get by, but eventually those savings ran out.

Majtzhul Alvarado (translated): we needed to go get food boxes from the food bank, we had lost the resources that our kids get from the school lunches...and thank goodness that now the schools are back you know, the kids are getting those food again, but we just we're having to look for every single resource to survive…

Majtzhul Alvarado says they haven't been able to find steady full time work. Her family also hasn’t been able to get unemployment benefits.

They also applied for rental assistance from the county in June, but are still waiting on those funds.

For most of the pandemic, Majtzhul Alvarado says she was able to stay housed because of an executive order by Gov. Hogan. That order, which expired in August, halted evictions for tenants who couldn’t pay rent because of COVID.

Majtzhul Alvarado: I have six months of rent debt right now. And I fear that if the extensions of the eviction blocks are not there, then I will be one of the first to get to court

Still, Majtzhul Alvarado says she has some hope. She teamed up with some of her neighbors in her apartment complex, who are also behind on rent and not getting unemployment benefits.

They approached the property owners to explain their situation and came to an agreement that as long as they’ve applied for rental assistance, and their applications are pending, they won’t get evicted.

Majtzhul Alvarado: I know a lot of people that are on the verge of being evicted are not in that same situation so we are going to fight for them. We are asking for the eviction protections for them.

Those taking part in tonight’s rally will also be sleeping overnight at St. Anne’s Church near the Maryland State House.

Majtzhul Avlarado is not sure if she can get back on her feet even with rental assistance. Her family is in debt by about $8,000.

Cathryn Paul, the government relations and public policy manager at CASA, says the recovery period for Black and Brown renters in particular is going to be much longer.

Paul says it’s especially hard for undocumented immigrants, who are not eligible for unemployment benefits.

Paul: The stakes of being evicted are extremely heavy right now, because not only is it getting cold, but people are getting sick.

Paul hopes lawmakers who stop by tonight’s rally will consider enacting long term protections for renters in the upcoming legislative session.

But Paul hopes the governor will take more immediate actions, like reinstating an eviction moratorium. She also wants him to guarantee funding for legislation that provides access to counsel for renters.

Paul: we really feel that Governor Hogan has abandoned renters during this time, and we're asking him now to do the right thing

As of today, state data shows about 23% of federal emergency rental assistance program funds have gone to renters.