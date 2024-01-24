Congressman David Trone makes his case to become Maryland's next Senator

Last spring, Maryland's senior Senator Ben Cardin, announced he would retire next January at the end of his third term. In today’s installment in our series of Conversations with the Candidates, Tom talks with one of the leading candidates in the Democratic Primary to succeed Senator Cardin.

Since 2018, Rep. David Trone has represented the 6th Congressional District, which includes all or part of Montgomery, Frederick, Garrett, Allegany and Washington Counties. He speaks with Tom about his campaign to succeed Senator Cardin.