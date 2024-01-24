© 2024 WYPR
Midday

Congressman David Trone makes his case to become Maryland's next Senator

By Tom Hall,
Teria RogersMalarie Pinkard-PierreSam Bermas-Dawes
Published January 24, 2024 at 12:00 PM EST
Congressman David Trone, candidate for U.S. Senate
Congressman David Trone, candidate for U.S. Senate

Last spring, Maryland's senior Senator Ben Cardin, announced he would retire next January at the end of his third term. In today’s installment in our series of Conversations with the Candidates, Tom talks with one of the leading candidates in the Democratic Primary to succeed Senator Cardin.

Since 2018, Rep. David Trone has represented the 6th Congressional District, which includes all or part of Montgomery, Frederick, Garrett, Allegany and Washington Counties. He speaks with Tom about his campaign to succeed Senator Cardin.

ElectionConversations with the Candidates: 2024
Tom Hall
Host, Midday (M-F 12:00-1:00)
Teria Rogers
Teria is a Supervising Producer on Midday.
Malarie Pinkard-Pierre
Malarie is Midday's Editorial Producer.
Sam Bermas-Dawes
Sam Bermas-Dawes is a producer for On The Record.
