Mayor Scott gets heat from Baltimore residents and his own comptroller over a proposed funding increase for the city’s police department. Baltimore officials propose to divest city pension funds from fossil fuels and start a neighborhood tree-planting program. And state and local leaders aim to bridge a widening digital divide with improved internet access in poor neighborhoods.