Midday

Can wind power Maryland to its ambitious clean energy goals?

By Tom Hall,
Teria RogersSam Bermas-Dawes
Published April 22, 2024 at 12:00 PM EDT
FILE - In this Monday, Aug. 15, 2016 file photo three of Deepwater Wind's turbines stand in the water off Block Island, R.I. Maryland regulators on Thursday, May 11, 2017, approved plans for the nation’s first large-scale offshore wind projects. The Maryland Public Service Commission awarded renewable energy credits for two projects off Maryland’s Eastern Shore near Ocean City. Those projects significantly outrank by size the nation’s sole offshore wind farm known as Block Island off Rhode Island. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer, File)
Michael Dwyer
/
AP
In this Monday, Aug. 15, 2016 file photo three of Deepwater Wind's turbines stand in the water off Block Island, Rhode Island. Maryland regulators in 2017 approved plans for the nation’s first large-scale offshore wind projects. The Maryland Public Service Commission awarded renewable energy credits for two projects off Maryland’s Eastern Shore near Ocean City. Those projects significantly outrank by size the nation’s sole offshore wind farm known as Block Island off Rhode Island.

On Earth Day, a discussion about the future of wind energy in Maryland.

Last year, Gov. Wes Moore announced a goal of 100% renewable clean energy in the state by 2035. He made that announcement from Sparrows Point, at the site of a new factory building parts for offshore wind turbines.

Offshore wind plays a prominent role in Maryland’s renewable energy plans, so today we are taking a closer look at development of offshore wind, and the challenges those projects face. Norwegian wind energy giants Orsted pulled out of Maryland earlier this year, leaving just one company approved to develop offshore wind in the state.

Aman Ahzar, a reporter for Inside Climate News covering Maryland and Virginia, provides analysis on the latest developments.

Then, Del. Lorig Charkoudian, a proponent of renewable energy in the Maryland General Assembly joins us to talk about Maryland's offshore wind energy and what lawmakers are doing to incentivize development.

Want to join our conversation? Email [email protected], or call in at 410-662-8780.

Audio will be posted here following the program.

