Can wind power Maryland to its ambitious clean energy goals?

On Earth Day, a discussion about the future of wind energy in Maryland.

Last year, Gov. Wes Moore announced a goal of 100% renewable clean energy in the state by 2035. He made that announcement from Sparrows Point, at the site of a new factory building parts for offshore wind turbines.

Offshore wind plays a prominent role in Maryland’s renewable energy plans, so today we are taking a closer look at development of offshore wind, and the challenges those projects face. Norwegian wind energy giants Orsted pulled out of Maryland earlier this year, leaving just one company approved to develop offshore wind in the state.

Aman Ahzar, a reporter for Inside Climate News covering Maryland and Virginia, provides analysis on the latest developments.

Then, Del. Lorig Charkoudian, a proponent of renewable energy in the Maryland General Assembly joins us to talk about Maryland's offshore wind energy and what lawmakers are doing to incentivize development.

