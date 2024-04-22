To cut carbon emissions, should Maryland shift to heat pumps?

Advocates looking to cut down on CO2 emissions and energy inefficient in residential properties want to change the way Marylanders warm their homes.

Heating pumps can heat and cool residences with using significant less energy than traditional fossil-fueled powered systems.

Ruth Anne Norton, CEO and President of the Green and Healthy Homes Initiative, joins Midday to talk about the push to have the Maryland Department of Environment create new heating equipment standards in order to help the state gradually transition away from fossil fuel heating. Are state officials doing enough to incentivize homeowners?