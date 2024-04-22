© 2024 WYPR
To cut carbon emissions, should Maryland shift to heat pumps?

By Tom Hall,
Sam Bermas-DawesTeria Rogers
Published April 22, 2024 at 12:33 PM EDT
Advocates looking to cut down on CO2 emissions and energy inefficient in residential properties want to change the way Marylanders warm their homes.

Heating pumps can heat and cool residences with using significant less energy than traditional fossil-fueled powered systems.

Ruth Anne Norton, CEO and President of the Green and Healthy Homes Initiative, joins Midday to talk about the push to have the Maryland Department of Environment create new heating equipment standards in order to help the state gradually transition away from fossil fuel heating. Are state officials doing enough to incentivize homeowners?

Tom Hall
Host, Midday (M-F 12:00-1:00)
Sam Bermas-Dawes
Sam Bermas-Dawes is a producer for Midday.
Teria Rogers
Teria is a Supervising Producer on Midday.
