Women of the Environmental Justice Movement: Part II

By Dr. Sacoby Wilson
Published May 11, 2023 at 9:15 AM EDT
On this episode of My Block Counts, Dr. Sacoby Wilson continues the conversation about the impact of women of the environmental justice movement as well as Earth Day 2023. He is joined by Sebrena Rhodes of Empower DC and Maria Payan, co-founder of Sussex Health & Environmental Network.

My Block Counts is a podcast series produced by The Center for Community Engagement, Environmental Justice, and Health, with assistance from WYPR. The views expressed are solely Dr. Wilson's.

My Block Counts environmental justiceEnvironmental racismEnvironmentWomen's History MonthwomenEarth Day
Dr. Sacoby Wilson
Dr. Sacoby Wilson is an associate professor of applied environmental health in the University of Maryland School of Public Health in College Park, Md. and Director of the Center for Community Engagement, Environmental Justice and Health (CEEJH). CEEJH’s primary focus is to provide engagement to highly and differentially exposed populations and underserved communities.
