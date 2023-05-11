Women of the Environmental Justice Movement: Part II

On this episode of My Block Counts, Dr. Sacoby Wilson continues the conversation about the impact of women of the environmental justice movement as well as Earth Day 2023. He is joined by Sebrena Rhodes of Empower DC and Maria Payan, co-founder of Sussex Health & Environmental Network.

My Block Counts is a podcast series produced by The Center for Community Engagement, Environmental Justice, and Health, with assistance from WYPR. The views expressed are solely Dr. Wilson's.