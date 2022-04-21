Working for clear water, clean air in Baltimore

Earth Day is a clarion call to care for the planet. Where can that attention be focused in Baltimore?

We talk to Andrew Heyes, who teaches at the University of Maryland Center for Environmental Science, about how heavy metals make their way into the Chesapeake Bay and break down in the salty water - poisoning wildlife. Watch his recent presentation on metals in urban estuaries.

Then, we hear from Shashawnda Campbell and Carlos Sanchez of the South Baltimore Community Land Trust. Campbell sees the need for collective action to save the planet as urgent, "This is a life or death situation. So I think that we can’t undo climate change, we can’t recycle our way out of it, we can’t compost our way out of it. It is what it is right now, right? But what we can do is stop the damages that we keep doing to it."