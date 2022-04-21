© 2021 WYPR
On The Record

Working for clear water, clean air in Baltimore

Published April 21, 2022 at 10:22 AM EDT
Earth Day is a clarion call to care for the planet. Where can that attention be focused in Baltimore?

We talk to Andrew Heyes, who teaches at the University of Maryland Center for Environmental Science, about how heavy metals make their way into the Chesapeake Bay and break down in the salty water - poisoning wildlife. Watch his recent presentation on metals in urban estuaries.

Then, we hear from Shashawnda Campbell and Carlos Sanchez of the South Baltimore Community Land Trust. Campbell sees the need for collective action to save the planet as urgent, "This is a life or death situation. So I think that we can’t undo climate change, we can’t recycle our way out of it, we can’t compost our way out of it. It is what it is right now, right? But what we can do is stop the damages that we keep doing to it."

On The Record On the RecordEnvironmentEarth DayChesapeake BaySouthwest Baltimore
Sheilah Kast
Sheilah Kast is the host of On The Record, Monday-Friday, 9:30-10:00 am.
Maureen Harvie
Maureen Harvie is senior producer for On the Record. She is a graduate of the University of Maryland, Baltimore County, and joined WYPR in 2014 as an intern for the newsroom. Whether coordinating live election night coverage, capturing the sounds of a roller derby scrimmage, interviewing veterans, or booking local authors, she is always on the lookout for the next story.
