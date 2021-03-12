-
It’s been 48 hours since Darryll Burrell called an intake counselor and got his childhood friend, Al Jackson, a spot in the drug treatment program Powell…
Al Jackson has been addicted to heroin since he was a young teenager, growing up in South Baltimore. These days, he says, it's hard to find heroin that's…
Every day, Darrel Burrell and his team of outreach workers set up a card table near a known drug –dealing site. Every day, they hand out about fifty kits…
State health officials expect that when the final numbers are accounted for, more than 2000 Marylanders will have died from opioid overdoses in 2018. And…
NewsPublic policy on drug use in America focused for years on punishing those addicted. But more recently it’s turned toward what public health experts call…