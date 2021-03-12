-
What does the story of Sparrows Point have to teach us today? What lessons are worth remembering as we look ahead to an uncertain economic future? This…
By the mid-20th century, Bethlehem Steel was the biggest steel company in the US. It was an industrial giant that seemed too powerful to fail. But in…
Bonus Episode: What Didn't Get SaidBack in the third episode of this series (Hard Fought Negotiations), we introduced you to Eddie Bartee, Jr. and after he heard the episode, he got in back…
In the 1970s, Bethlehem Steel was forced by a federal consent decree to start hiring women in all operational departments, and at Sparrows Point, a brave…
A unionized workforce was never part of the original plan at Sparrows Point. Neither was racial equity. Workers were meant to be cogs in a machine, and…
How did a swampy peninsula on the Patapsco River get picked as the site for a revolutionary, state-of-the-art steel mill? What was it like to live and…
From the labor gang to the blast furnace, the open hearth to the shipyard, the plate mill to the 68 hot strip mill, what was it like to walk into Sparrows…
She operated a tower crane at the Bethlehem Steel plant. When the call came one night to cover a coworker’s shift, she had no option for childcare--so she…
Maryland lawmakers challenge the governor’s stay-at-home orders. The old Bethlehem Steel site might be an economic bright spot for the county. The first…
Lettuces and herbs soon will be growing on an environmental cleanup site in eastern Baltimore County. The Bethlehem Steel site at Sparrows Point was a…