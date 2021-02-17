In the 1970s, Bethlehem Steel was forced by a federal consent decree to start hiring women in all operational departments, and at Sparrows Point, a brave generation of female steelworkers first walked through the doors. They stepped into a work environment that was crass, sexist, and often openly hostile to their presence. This episode, we meet three ‘Women of Steel’ from that pioneering generation and hear their stories of setbacks and perseverance.

Sparrows Point: An American Steel Story is produced in partnership with WYPR.

