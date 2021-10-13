Bethlehem Steel in Sparrows Point meant much more than a job for its employees. It forged a part of Maryland’s history.

The Baltimore Museum of Industry’s exhibit “Fire and Shadow” uses voices, images and artifacts to chronicle the story. Curator Deborah Weiner gives a preview. Plus we hear what it was like to grow up in the shadow of the mill, and how working there was a life changer for many employees, like Kathy Garrison:

“You could have the hopes of having a nice home and a couple of cars and swingset in the yard. You know, you didn’t have dreams of being a millionaire but it was a really nice life, it was a very good opportunity for a little slice of American pie.”

Links: Baltimore Museum of Industry 'Fire and Shadow: The Rise and Fall of Bethlehem Steel' tickets, Sat. Oct. 23 'Women of Steel' live event, Sparrows Point: An American Steel Story podcast.