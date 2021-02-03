The City In The Marshes

How did a swampy peninsula on the Patapsco River get picked as the site for a revolutionary, state-of-the-art steel mill? What was it like to live and work in a self-contained company town? Did Bethlehem Steel help the Allies win World War II? And, by the way, just how complicated is it to make steel, anyway? This episode, we rewind to the origins of Sparrows Point and trace the growth of what would become the biggest steel mill in the world.

Sparrows Point: An American Steel Story is produced in partnership with WYPR.

