© 2023 WYPR
20th Anniversary Background
WYPR 88.1 FM Baltimore WYPF 88.1 FM Frederick WYPO 106.9 FM Ocean City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
midday-logo-square-large1400_with_wypr.jpg
Midday

From Ben Jealous, a new memoir about family, race, national unity

By Tom Hall,
Teria RogersRob SivakMalarie Pinkard-Pierre
Published February 13, 2023 at 12:05 PM EST
Ben-Jealous_photo credit Christopher Jason Studios_Cover-COMBO2.png
Ben Todd Jealous, former president of the NAACP and the 2018 Democratic nominee for Maryland governor, is one of the nation's leading civil rights activists. He's also an educator, business investor and author, and since November 2022, the executive director of the Sierra Club, one of the nation's oldest and most influential environmental organizations. (photo credit Christopher Jason Studios/cover art courtesy Harper Collins)

Tom's guest today is Ben Jealous. In 2008, at the age of 35, he was the youngest person ever chosen to lead the oldest civil rights organization in the United States, the NAACP. He’s a former journalist and executive director of the National Newspaper Publishers Association. He’s a philanthropist and venture capitalist, and in 2018, he was the Maryland Democratic party’s nominee for governor (who lost the election to Republican Larry Hogan).

Recently, he served as president of People for the American Way, and earlier this month, he took the reins as executive director of the Sierra Club, one of the nation's oldest environmental organizations.

The son of a white father and Black mother, Jealous' new book is a memoir that makes the case that racism as we know it can be eliminated. It is replete with stories from a very full life, flecked with insights drawn from some of the people he has met along the way.

At the book’s heart is the wisdom Jealous received from his grandmother, who died at the age of 105. The book's title is taken from the advice he says his grandmother often urged on him. It's called, Never Forget Our People Were Always Free: A Parable of American Healing.

Ben Jealous joined Tom by Zoom earlier in February.

Because their conversation was recorded earlier, we aren’t able to take any calls or online comments.

Tags
Midday WYPR ProgramsMiddayBen JealousnaacpSierra ClubWYPR BooksRacial IntegrationDiversityAfrican American History
Stay Connected
Tom Hall
Host, Midday (M-F 12:00-1:00)
See stories by Tom Hall
Teria Rogers
Teria is a Supervising Producer on Midday.
See stories by Teria Rogers
Rob Sivak
Rob is Midday's senior producer.
See stories by Rob Sivak
Malarie Pinkard-Pierre
Malarie is Midday's Supervisory Producer.
See stories by Malarie Pinkard-Pierre