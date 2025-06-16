2216 N. Charles St., Baltimore, MD 21218 410-235-1660
Baltimore's Rachel Hilson sees her profile rise with a starring role in HBO Max's 'Duster'

By Tom Hall,
Teria RogersSam Bermas-Dawes
Published June 16, 2025 at 12:20 PM EDT
Rachel Hilson, center, stars in 'Duster,' a crime thriller set in the 1970s southwest.
Photograph by Ursula Coyote/Max
Rachel Hilson, center, stars in 'Duster,' a crime thriller set in the 1970s southwest.

The actress Rachel Hilson grew up in Baltimore, and graduated from the Baltimore School for the Arts.

She played many roles on television and in movies, including shows like This is Us and The Good Wife, and Hulu’s Love, Victor.  Her film credits include Red, White and Royal Blue and an upcoming film with Will Ferrell, Judgement Day. 

Rachel Hilson joins Midday to talk about her latest project, Duster, which is currently streaming on HBO Max. Hilson plays an FBI agent who is tracking down a crime kingpin in the early 1970s.

